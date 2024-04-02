Yelp Inc (YELP) COO Joseph Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial), the company that connects people with great local businesses, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The Chief Operating Officer of Yelp Inc, Joseph Nachman, sold 6,000 shares of the company on March 22, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $38.83 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $232,980.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 72,000 shares of Yelp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial) shares were trading at $38.83, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.612 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 28.33, which is above the industry median of 21.32 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Yelp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, with a GF Value of $45.51 per share. This indicates that the stock is considered to be Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Yelp Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Yelp Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

