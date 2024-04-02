HashiCorp Inc CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 21,223 Shares

Navam Welihinda, the Chief Financial Officer of HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial), has sold 21,223 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $27.09 per share, indicating a total sale amount of approximately $575,142.47.

HashiCorp Inc is a software company that provides open-source tools and commercial products for developers, operators, and security professionals to provision, secure, run, and connect cloud-computing infrastructure. It is known for its suite of tools including Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, Nomad, and Boundary.

Over the past year, Navam Welihinda has sold a total of 193,477 shares of HashiCorp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed within the company's insider transaction history. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 68 insider sells for HashiCorp Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, HashiCorp Inc shares were trading at $27.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.391 billion.

The insider transaction trends at HashiCorp Inc suggest a predominance of insider selling over buying in the past year. This information can be valuable to current and potential investors as they assess the company's stock performance and insider confidence.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.