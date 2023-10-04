Oct 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Fran Radano - The North American Income Trust plc - Senior Investment Manager



Hello, I am Fran Radano, Fund Manager of The North American Income Trust. Dividend growth typically correlates to earnings growth. And while earnings growth for the current year remains fairly muted, the stocks in North American Income Trust continue to see mid to high single-digit dividend growth rates, given their consistent cash flows and strong balance sheets.



Over the next year, dividend growth seemingly has a wider range of outcomes depending on whether the US economy enters into a recession or whether in fact does have a soft landing, which has been often talked about lately. The current consensus feels as if a soft landing or something more benign will be occurring. However, we're always testing our assumptions, and we tend to be a bit more defensive on the margin given the downside risks in a recession. And also of note, in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, The North American Income Trust only had one dividend cut, was roughly 16%, 17%, and that company has subsequently grown their dividend above that pre