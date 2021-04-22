NB Private Equity Partners Ltd Investor Update Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

William J. Maltby - NB Private Equity Partners Limited - Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. This is William Maltby, the Chairman of NBPE, and welcome to this update on our 2020 results and on the performance of the start of this year.



I'd like to say first that we're absolutely delighted to produce such a very strong set of 2020 results with a 21.4% growth in NAV per share and all done against an extraordinarily challenging backdrop. I'm also particularly pleased that this -- that the NAV growth has continued with a further 13% growth in Q1 on a pro forma basis that will be explained later. And all this leads to a really impressive track record of NAV growth over time, 41% over 3 years and 84% over 5 years.



Now this performance can be attributed to a number of factors. First, I'd like to highlight the strength of the private equity model itself. With that is core, the alignment of ownership and management and its ability to respond rapidly to changing market conditions served us very well this year. Secondly, NBPE's direct investment model coupled with our managers' leadership in private