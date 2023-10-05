NB Private Equity Partners Ltd Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 05, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Peter J. von Lehe - NB Capital Acquisition Corp. - President



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 2023 NB Private Equity Partners Capital Markets Day. I'm Peter von Lehe, Head of Investment Solutions and Strategy for NB Private Markets. The market environment today looks very different than they did just a few years ago. We are pleased to report, however, that the operating performance of NBPE's portfolio has shown real resilience, which you will learn more about today. We have an interesting agenda plan with the goal of giving you the shareholders and prospective shareholders of NBPE insights into our strategy, performance, current portfolio and prospects for the future.



I'll start with a few words from our Chairman, William Maltby. After that, my partner, David Stonberg, Deputy Head of NB Private Markets, will give you an overview of our private equity platform and our co-investment business in particular. Jennifer Signori, Head of Private Markets ESG and Impact will discuss how we incorporate ESG into our investment approach. I will discuss market trends we are seeing today and how we expect