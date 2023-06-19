Jun 19, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Michael Bonte-Friedheim - NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited - Founding Partner & Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to NextEnergy Solar Fund's full year results for the period ended March 31, 2023. On today's call and presentation, you have Ross Grier, Managing Director for UK and NextEnergy Capital, and myself, Michael Bonte-Friedheim, the Group CEO and Founding Partner, of NextEnergy Group.



Introducing NextEnergy Solar+ Fund, a specialist solar plus fund focused on solar and energy storage, supported by strong inflation-linked revenues, a diversified portfolio with 99 operating solar assets, a very strong dividend yield, increasing the target dividend for the financial year '24 by 11% to 8.35p per share, which at today's share price is equivalent to roughly 8.2% dividend yield. We have an exciting over 500 million strong pipeline to fuel future growth opportunities. And finally, NextEnergy Solar Fund is an Article 9 fund under the EU SFDR and Taxonomy.



We move to page 4, some of the key financial highlights, a gross asset value of GBP1.218 billion, ordinary