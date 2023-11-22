Nov 22, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Helen Mahy -



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to NextEnergy Solar Fund's Interim Results Presentation. I'm delighted to be able to present my first set of results to you since taking over as Chair of NextEnergy Solar Fund in August. In my first few months as Chair, I'm pleased to announce a period of steady progress, which demonstrates the company's resilience in the face of a series of geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges. As a result of the uncertainties in both the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, the Board is conscious that our share price is currently trading at a discount along with our peers in the renewables sector and the wider investment company sector. Your Board has taken decisive action to help narrow the discount through the introduction of its phased capital recycling program. And today, we are announcing the first step in that strategy with the sale of the Hatherden solar project to release funds and reduce borrowings.



We believe that the successful completion of the capital recycling program will put NESF in an even stronger position to deliver long-term stable returns to