Full Year 2020 Parity Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Parity Group plc Final Results Presentation for the year ended 31st of December 2020. Throughout this presentation, investors are in listen-only mode.



(Operator Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. Have the company review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard. You'll be notified once they're ready for your review. I'd also like to remind you this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. And I'd now like to hand over to Matthew Bayfield, CEO; and Mike Johns, CFO of Parity Group plc. Good afternoon.



Michael Johns - Parity Group plc - Director & CFO



Good afternoon. Thanks very much, Paul.



Matthew Bayfield -



Hello, everyone. Thanks very much for taking the time to dial in and listen to what we have to say. I should put