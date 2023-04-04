Apr 04, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT

Paul Robert Stockton - Rathbones Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Nice to see everybody, and a warm welcome to you all online, and we have a few stragglers here as well.



As you'll be aware, this morning, Rathbones announced what we believe to be a compelling transaction in the U.K. Wealth Industry. Our agreement to combine with Investec's U.K. wealth business is not only a significant step forward for us, but it's an event that presents huge amounts of future opportunities for the Enlarged Group. We very much look forward to taking you through the details of that today.



Please do accept our apologies for the short notice of this call. I'm afraid that's inevitable when you have transactions like this. I do hope you'll understand those circumstances. As I said earlier, we've got 1 or 2 colleagues in here. So if I can just remind the colleagues that were in here, remember those mobile phones, please be very grateful.



I'm joined today by our Chair, Clive Bannister, and Jennifer Mathias, our Group CFO. Clive will introduce the combination, and then I will