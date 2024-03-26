Mar 26, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Flutter Entertainment 2023 Earnings Call hosted by CEO, Peter Jackson; and CFO, Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Paul Tymms, Director of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference.



Paul Tymms -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Flutter's 2023 results call. With me this morning are Flutter's CEO, Peter Jackson; and CFO, Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson. After this short intro, Peter will open up with a brief run-through of our excellent progress in 2023, and then Paul will run through the 2023 financials and also update on current trading and our 2024 guidance. We will then open up the lines for Q&A.



We appreciate that the move to a U.S. reporting format in U.S. GAAP and U.S. dollars will make our results materials look very different from our previous publications. And the IR team and I, are on hand today to answer any questions you may have to help with this transition.



I would also like to remind you that some of the