H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES, Financial), a company specializing in the rental, sales, and services of heavy equipment, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Bradley Barber sold 25,000 shares of the company on March 26, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $63.43 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,585,750.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc and has not made any share purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 6 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, H&E Equipment Services Inc shares were trading at $63.43, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.298 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.50, which is below the industry median of 17.795 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.26, with a current share price of $63.43 and a GF Value of $50.33, indicating that H&E Equipment Services Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors such as personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consider the broader context of the market and the specific circumstances of the company.

