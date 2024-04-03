Insider Sell: Arcellx Inc's Chief Medical Officer Christopher Heery Disposes of 46,815 Shares

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago

Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel cell-based cancer therapies, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. The company's Chief Medical Officer, Christopher Heery, sold 46,815 shares of the company on March 26, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC Filing).

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 242,063 shares of Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at the company, with a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the date of the reported sell, shares of Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial) were trading at $70.06 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $3.702 billion.

The insider transaction history for Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial) suggests a pattern of insider sales over the past year, which can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1772848589752659968.png

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into the perspectives of those with in-depth knowledge of the company. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider trading activity.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial performance of Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial), interested parties are encouraged to review the company's filings with the SEC and other publicly available financial data.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.