Half Year 2023 Softcat PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Softcat Results for the 6 months ended 31st January 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Graeme Watt, Chief Executive of Softcat. Please go ahead.



Graham L. Charlton - Softcat plc - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, Nadia. Graeme, over to you.



Graeme A. Watt - Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, Nadia, and good morning, everybody. Graham Charlton and I would like to welcome you to this morning's Softcat briefing on our first half fiscal 2023 results and take this opportunity to thank you for your interest in Softcat.



We're pleased to report that in the first half of fiscal 2023, we have again delivered strong profitable growth and taken market share whilst at the same time, invested in the business and made further progress in the execution of our strategy. The team at