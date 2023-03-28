Half Year 2023 Softcat PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Graham L. Charlton - Softcat plc - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you, Nadia. Graeme, over to you.
Graeme A. Watt - Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you. Thank you, Nadia, and good morning, everybody. Graham Charlton and I would like to welcome you to this morning's Softcat briefing on our first half fiscal 2023 results and take this opportunity to thank you for your interest in Softcat.
We're pleased to report that in the first half of fiscal 2023, we have again delivered strong profitable growth and taken market share whilst at the same time, invested in the business and made further progress in the execution of our strategy. The team at
