Sika AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Paul Johann Halg - Sika AG - Independent Chairman of the Board



Dear shareholders, ladies and gentlemen. A cordial welcome to all of you to the Annual General Meeting of Sika AG. It's a special pleasure to me to welcome so many of you to (inaudible) today. The particular word of welcome goes to the members of the Board of Directors and the group management and all employees present here of Sika.



I personally know many people present here today and would like to welcome all those I know personally.



Here on the podium, we have Thomas Hasler, our CEO; Adrian Widmer, our CFO; as well as Stefan Mosli, the Senior Counsel and Secretary of the Board of Directors.



We have around 20 Sika employees, who are working at various places at this Annual General Meeting, and I would like to bid you cordial welcome to these helpers, assistance and thank them for their commitment.



Firstly, let's set up the Annual General Meeting today. Let's set it up properly. By publication in the Swiss Commercial Gazette on the 23rd of February 2024 and by written communication, sent off on the 23rd of