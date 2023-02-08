Feb 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nick Montgomery
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Head of UK Real Estate
* Bradley Biggins
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Portfolio Manager
=====================
Unidentified Participant
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited investor presentation. (Conference Instructions)
The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. (Conference Instructions)
I now like to hand you over to Head of UK Real Estate, Nick Montgomery. Good afternoon, sir.
Nick Montgomery - Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Head of UK Real Estate
Good afternoon and thank you for the introduction and thank you very much, everybody, for
Q1 2023 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...