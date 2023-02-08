Feb 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nick Montgomery

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Head of UK Real Estate

* Bradley Biggins

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Portfolio Manager



=====================

Unidentified Participant



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited investor presentation. (Conference Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. (Conference Instructions)



I now like to hand you over to Head of UK Real Estate, Nick Montgomery. Good afternoon, sir.



Nick Montgomery - Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Head of UK Real Estate



Good afternoon and thank you for the introduction and thank you very much, everybody, for