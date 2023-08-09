Aug 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nick Montgomery

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Head of UK Investment

* Bradley Biggins

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Portfolio Manager



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Paul Brotherhood

Invest Meet Company - Moderator



=====================

Paul Brotherhood - Invest Meet Company - Moderator



Good morning, and welcome to the Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited investor presentation. The team would be providing a short update presentation today, followed by Q&A relating to the results for the quarter ended 30th of June '23.



(Event Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself and we'll review all questions submitted today and publish responses where appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I