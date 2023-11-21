Nov 21, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
Nov 21, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nick Montgomery
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Head Of UK Investment
* Bradley Biggins
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Portfolio Manager
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited half-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll, which would just appear on your screens now. And I would now like to hand you over to Head of UK Investment, Nick Montgomery. Good afternoon, sir.
Nick Montgomery - Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Head Of UK Investment
Good afternoon. Thank you very much, Jake, and welcome everybody to our interim-results presentation for the six months ending September 30. So it's usual tech team, myself and Bradley. So thank you for attending, and thank you for your support
Half Year 2024 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 21, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
