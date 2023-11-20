Nov 20, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation for Retail Investors
Nov 20, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mark Boggett
Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder
* James Bruegger
Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC - Co-Founder, Chief Information Officer
* Sarah Shackleton
Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC - Chief Operating Officer
=====================
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Seraphim Space Investment Trust Q1 results webinar. I will shortly hand over to the Chief Executive, Mark Boggett; Chief Investment Officer, James Bruegger; and Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Shackleton, to run through the results presentation. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now pass you on to Mark, to begin the presentation.
Mark Boggett - Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder
So ladies and gentlemen, I'm pleased to present the highlights of the Seraphim Space Investment Trust first
Q1 2024 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC Earnings Presentation for Retail Investors Transcript
Nov 20, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...