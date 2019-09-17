Sep 17, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 17, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Christopher Mark Pullen

Staffline Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Michael Robert Watts

Staffline Group plc - CFO & Director



=====================

Christopher Mark Pullen - Staffline Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. We'll kick off. So we are recording this session for our -- putting on our webcast. So with that in mind, I propose that we run through the presentation and then take questions at the end if we can, please.



Okay. So welcome to our interim results for the first half. Now the first thing to say is that it's been a particularly difficult first half in our Recruitment business. And we've had significant impacts from the delay to the publication of the full year '18 results, which has been well publicized, and we've spoken about in the past. In particular, we won very little new business in the first half, which we attribute to the delay in our results. Normally, we