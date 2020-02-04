Syncona Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 01:10PM GMT

Martin Patrick Murphy - Syncona Limited - CEO of Syncona Investment Management Ltd.



Thank you, Elisa. So since foundation in 2012, Syncona's business has been founding and building innovative life science companies based on exceptional basic life science research. And really, the driver for the creation of the Syncona with the Wellcome Trust back in 2012 was really the realization that the U.K. had a globally competitive basic research base, but that we were not building companies at the scale you would expect, given the size and quality of that research base. That was the real role that we wanted Syncona to play. And in the last 7 years, we think we've made substantial progress in achieving that.



So today, we're going to set out for you the vision we have for the future and the strategy by which we're going to seek to achieve that. That will be a presentation from myself, and then I'll pass to Chris Hollowood, a key member of our team, the Chief Investment Officer, who will talk through the individual portfolio of companies.



After that session, we'll open and we'll have some questions,