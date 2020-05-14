May 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation)

May 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alex Cheatle

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC - Co-Founder & CEO



=====================

Alex Cheatle - Ten Lifestyle Group PLC - Co-Founder & CEO



Welcome to this presentation from Ten Lifestyle Group for [financial] results to the end of February 2020, and provides insight into the outlook for the business. You'll see throughout this day, images at various creatures from the [Africa's] Islands, all suitably and perfectly adapted to succeed in a different environment. As we continue through the current challenging coronavirus crisis, we aim to successfully adapt ourselves, so that we continue to thrive as a service business and as an investment.



So let's recap. Our mission at Ten, remains to become the world's most trusted service. And we have the hallmarks of a great investment. We serve the mass, affluent, and wealthy. That's a huge market opportunity globally. We're now an established global market leader with an unparalleled success in