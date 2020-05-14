May 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation)
May 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alex Cheatle
Ten Lifestyle Group PLC - Co-Founder & CEO
=====================
Alex Cheatle - Ten Lifestyle Group PLC - Co-Founder & CEO
Welcome to this presentation from Ten Lifestyle Group for [financial] results to the end of February 2020, and provides insight into the outlook for the business. You'll see throughout this day, images at various creatures from the [Africa's] Islands, all suitably and perfectly adapted to succeed in a different environment. As we continue through the current challenging coronavirus crisis, we aim to successfully adapt ourselves, so that we continue to thrive as a service business and as an investment.
So let's recap. Our mission at Ten, remains to become the world's most trusted service. And we have the hallmarks of a great investment. We serve the mass, affluent, and wealthy. That's a huge market opportunity globally. We're now an established global market leader with an unparalleled success in
Half Year 2020 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC Earnings Call (Analyst Presentation) Transcript
May 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...