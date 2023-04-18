Apr 18, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Property Franchise Group Full Year 2022 results webinar. I now hand over to Gareth Samples, CEO and David Raggett, CFO. Gareth, over to you.



Gareth Samples - Property Franchise Group PLC - CEO, Executive Director



Thanks, Tamzin, and thanks for everybody's interest today. Great set of results to report. Strong financial performance ahead of market expectations is the title slide. And we're delighted with the way we navigate 2022.



Just to get an understanding, for those of you not aware of who we are, we are the UK's largest property franchise business. We operate out nine brands, three of those being national, and six of those being strong regional brands.



Martin & Co. is predominantly lettings and improving their results in sales. Hunters' business, we bought a couple of years ago, predominately sales with a strong lettings businesses that's growing. And then our hybrid estate agency business, EweMove, actually celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.



I've then got six really strong regional brands: CJ Hole,