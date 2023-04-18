Apr 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Welcome to The Property Franchise Group Full-Year 2022 results webinar. I now hand over to Gareth Samples, CEO; and David Raggett, CFO.



Garrett, over to you.



Gareth Samples - The Property Franchise Group PLC - CEO



Thanks, Tamzeen. And thanks for everybody's interest today. A great set of results to report, strong financial performance ahead of market expectations, it's the title slide, and we're delighted with the way we navigate 2022. Just to get an understanding for those of you not aware of who we are, we're the UK's largest property franchise business.



And we operate out nine brands, three of those being national, and six of those being strong regional brands. And Martin & Co is predominately blessings and improving that result in sales. Hunters business, we bought a couple of years ago, predominantly sales with a strong lettings business that's growing. And then our hybrid estate agency business, EweMove, that actually celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.



Then got six really strong regional brands. CJ