Half Year 2022 Tribal Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Pickett - Tribal Group plc - CEO



Good morning to all. Welcome to the half one 2022 results for Tribal Group. Diane is with me as our CFO, and let me begin by welcoming you all. And I'll give a bit of brief introduction on Tribal for those less familiar and overview of the highlights of the half year, pass over to Diane who will talk through our financial performance. I'll come back and talk a little bit about our strategy.



So moving onto a brief reminder then for those less familiar with Tribal, just who we are and what we do. We're an education software and services business. Our main markets in which we operate are higher education, further education across our core markets in the UK, where we have around about 65% of the higher education market and in Australia and in New Zealand, and a growing market presence within Malaysia and Singapore.



We also have an education services business focused particularly around quality assurance for schools, for teacher training, which also covers benchmarking of performance of colleges and universities against each other and also a business that