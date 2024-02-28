Q4 2023 Trifork Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Frederik Svanholm - Trifork Holding AG - Head of IR



Okay. Let's start Welcome to the presentation of Trifork's fourth quarter and full year results 2023. My name is Frederik, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Trifork and today, our CEO, JÃ¸rn Larsen; and our CFO, Kristian Wulf-Andersen, will be providing a presentation of approximately 35 minutes, followed by a Q&A.



So let's hand the word over to JÃ¸rn Larsen, Group CEO. JÃ¸rn, please go ahead.



JÃ¸rn Larsen - Trifork Holding AG - Founder &