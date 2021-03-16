Mar 16, 2021 / NTS GMT

Sarah Lowther - Proactive Investors Ltd. - Moderator



United Oil & Gas, it's with a market cap of GBP35 million. The stock is trading near a three-year high. Now last year was a busy one, with the Rockhopper acquisition in Egypt and new institutional investors already this year. Investors have been treated to an update from Egypt with the spudding of the ASH-3 well. This year's targets are ambitious, with the goal of bringing gas from the Selva field in Italy on stream and bringing in partners for the project in Jamaica. Well, joining us tonight now is the Chief Executive, Brian Larkin. Brian, warm welcome to you.



Brian Larkin - United Oil & Gas PLC - CEO & Director



Thanks, Sarah, and thank you for such a warm introduction. I hope I live up to the expectations over the next 20 minutes or half an hour. So thank you, everyone, for your time this evening. And actually, I'd prefer to present to you all in person and then maybe have a drink afterwards, but with such are the times we currently live in. And I'll skip over our disclaimer slide and get straight