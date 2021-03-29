Mar 29, 2021 / NTS GMT

Jonathan Leather - United Oil & Gas PLC - COO & Director



First of all, hello, everybody. I'm Jonathan Leather, I'm the Chief Operating Officer of United Oil & Gas. And today, I'm going to be giving a presentation on the Walton-Morant license, offshore Jamaica. In particular, on the Colibri structure. And then some of the follow-on prospectivity that's been identified in the basin.



You may not realize this is a recording, but I will be available online in the session chat during this talk. So if any questions come up as I go through the slides, please do put them into the session chat and I'll do my best to answer them then. I'm also more than happy to respond to any direct messages if you'd like to find out more about Jamaica indeed and the opportunity I'm presenting today.



Before starting, I'd like to thank Paul Ryan and Myles Watson, colleagues of mine at United Oil & Gas who have done most of the work on Jamaica indeed and put together majority of the material that I am presenting in these slides today. I'd also like to thank the Ministry of Science Energy & Technology