Half Year 2022 United Oil & Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Brian Larkin - United Oil & Gas PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining this morning's call. This morning's presentation will be usual format. I'll shortly hand over to Peter, who will run through the financials, which we announced this morning, before passing on then to Jon, who will run through our operations for the first six months of the year, after which we're happy to take questions.



I believe there is a box at the bottom of your screen where you can enter any questions you may have. We can address them at the back end of the presentation. But hopefully, we cover most, or answer most of your questions throughout the deck. There is a copy of this presentation on our website, so by all means, please go have a look at that, I think up on your screen, and follow us that way.



And to kick off, the first half of the year has been very busy. Most of the headlines are driven from our Egyptian business, but we've been quite active across the entire portfolio. We've now drilled five out of our -- sorry, three out of our five planned wells. We've been granted a two