Brian Larkin - United Oil & Gas PLC - CEO



Good morning and thank you for dialing into this morning's call. What's happened since our last call in November? So we have a brief presentation this morning to run through. We're very happy to take any questions that you may have after that.



Just to start by introducing the exec team to you. On my right is our Chief Financial Officer, Peter Dunne. On my left is our Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Leather.



And to start with Egypt, we drilled two exploration wells in 2022, and the outcome of both was disappointing. And that's obviously had an impact on our 2023 production guidance, which we announced this morning, whereas the exploration drilling was disappointing. Two out of three well was that we drilled are still producing strong, stable production.



To talk about well, we anticipate what we've brought on stream in Q1 this year, following a stimulation workover. There's still significant value remaining in the Abu Sennan asset. And we forecast to generate strong operational cash