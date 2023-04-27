Full Year 2022 United Oil & Gas PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Brian Larkin - United Oil & Gas Plc - CEO
Morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing in to this morning's call. We have a brief presentation to run through. We're happy to take any questions that you may have after that. There's a lot to be positive about, and we look forward to taking you through the slide deck this morning. But firstly, I'll reintroduce you to our executive team. On my right-hand side, we have our CFO, Peter Dunne. And on my left-hand side, we have our Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Leather. Also hosting and managing the call this morning for us is our Head of Investor Relations, Sharan Dhami. (Operator Instructions)
To start with slide 3, and to start with a summary of 2022, the year in review. There are three core functions or core pillars to our business: corporate, operations, and finance. And I'll address our 2022 progress under each of those headings, starting with corporate.
We had an active portfolio management campaign with the divestment of our Italian assets and the receipt of funds from the Crown divestment. The receipt of the Crown funds was a
