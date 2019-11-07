Provident Financial PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Malcolm John Le May - Provident Financial plc - CEO & Director



Right. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you very much for coming. It's good to see so many familiar faces and, indeed, a few new faces for what is our first Capital Markets Day since early 2017. As you have seen this morning, we published our quarter 3 results, which show the group has continued to deliver its excellent progress in line with internal plans with all 3 divisions delivering good business volumes and a stable impairment performance. I'm pleased to say we're very much on track for delivering full year results in line with our expectations.



I mean, our quarter 3 numbers clearly demonstrate the good progress we've made since our interims. And this afternoon, I and my senior management team will set out our longer-term vision for the group, and how we plan to get there. While we can pick up any specifics on the trading update separately after the event, I think it would be helpful if we can focus any questions you have today on the sessions, really on the strategic plans that we've set out.



