Half Year 2019 Vitec Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephen Clive Bird - The Vitec Group plc - Group Chief Executive & Director



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Vitec's half year results presentation for 2019, and welcome also to those of you joining us online for our live webcast. I'm Stephen Bird, Group Chief Executive. And with me here is Kath Kearney-Croft, Group Finance Director. We'll just put more water.



So as usual, I'll go through the highlights. Kath will then take you through the financial review. Then it's back to me to look at the market and strategy before we have Q&A.



During the market and strategy section, we'll show you 2 short videos to highlight some of the growth opportunities that we're focused on. And so on now to the reported results.



First, the highlights. I'm pleased to report that our first half financial results were in line with our expectations in a period which has had a number of challenges. The team has delivered a robust set of results in a non-Olympic year, with continued strength in our reported adjusted operating margin progressing towards our stated mid-teen goal.



