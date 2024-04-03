Today, the stock market looks set to open higher, with S&P 500 futures up by 19 points (0.4%), Nasdaq 100 futures increasing by 74 points (0.4%), and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rising by 162 points (0.4%). This comes after a drop in the late afternoon yesterday, but now gains in big companies are giving the market a boost.

There's not much movement in Treasury bonds this morning, with the yield on 10-year notes slightly down by one basis point to 4.22%, and 2-year notes also down by one basis point to 4.59%.

A look at this week's mortgage data shows a 0.7% drop in the MBA Mortgage Applications Index, with a 2% decrease in purchase applications and a 0.2% fall in refinance applications. Also, keep an eye out for the weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories report coming at 10:30 AM ET.

In the commodities market, WTI crude oil futures have decreased by 0.4% to $81.31 per barrel. Natural gas futures are down by 1.9% to $1.76 per million British thermal units, and copper futures have fallen by 0.4% to $3.99 per pound.

Important company updates include:

Concentrix (CNXC, Financial) reported slightly lower earnings than expected and provided future earnings and revenue forecasts that were below market expectations, though they reaffirmed their full-year guidance and plan to buy back $100 million in shares.

GameStop (GME, Financial) missed earnings and revenue estimates and announced the promotion of Daniel Moore to CFO.

Merck (MRK, Financial) saw its stock price rise after FDA approval for a new high blood pressure treatment.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) is standing firm against regulatory scrutiny over its app store practices.

Walt Disney (DIS, Financial) had its price target raised by UBS.

Wells Fargo (WFC, Financial) was downgraded by KBW.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) saw a European court reject its request to suspend an EU ad tech rule.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD, Financial) introduced a new gold card, boosting its stock.

Overnight, Asian markets had mixed results, with Japan's Nikkei up by 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down by 1.4%. European markets are mostly up, with Germany's DAX increasing by 0.4%. Economic data and news from around the world include updates on China's industrial profits, South Korea's manufacturing index, and Australia's CPI indicator. In Europe, consumer confidence and inflation data were released, alongside comments from central bank officials on potential rate cuts.

Today's News

Marvell Technology (MRVL, Financial) caught investors' attention as Citi initiated a 30-day catalyst watch, highlighting the company's potential in the artificial intelligence space ahead of its upcoming AI event. The optimism stems from Marvell's undervaluation compared to its peers, despite recent stock underperformance due to concerns in non-core markets. Analysts see a stable outlook for the company's optical solutions, with no significant shift towards alternative technologies observed. Marvell's CEO, Matthew Murphy, is expected to outline the company's expansive market opportunities in application-specific integrated circuits, projecting a $40B total addressable market.

The Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against Apple (AAPL, Financial) has raised eyebrows, particularly concerning the tech giant's alleged monopoly over the smartphone market and its impact on cloud gaming. Bank of America analysts argue that the DOJ's concerns may be overstated, suggesting that technological limitations and consumer preferences naturally limit the iPhone's suitability for high-fidelity gaming, rather than any deliberate strategy by Apple to stifle cloud gaming ecosystems.

Solventum (SOLV.WI) began trading on a when-issued basis following its spinoff announcement from 3M (MMM), starting at $80 per share. This valuation, approximately 13 times its estimated earnings, is considered modest compared to its peers and reflects the cautious optimism surrounding the new entity. Solventum's operational strengths and profit margins are highlighted as key advantages, despite recent stagnation in growth.

Trump Media & Technology (DJT, Financial) saw its valuation soar to nearly $8B, despite never turning a profit. The surge in stock price, driven by speculative trading and political motivations, raises questions about the sustainability of its market performance. Investors are closely watching the actions of its major shareholder, former President Donald Trump, especially given his current financial and legal challenges.

Alamos Gold (AGI, Financial) announced plans to acquire Argonaut Gold (AR:CA), expanding its portfolio with the addition of the Magino mine in Ontario, Canada. This strategic move is expected to bolster Alamos Gold's presence in the region, with the transaction also involving the creation of a new junior gold producer to manage Argonaut's assets in the United States and Mexico.

Novocure (NVCR, Financial) shares surged following positive Phase 3 trial results for its Tumor Treating Fields therapy in patients with brain metastases from lung cancer. The therapy demonstrated a significant improvement in time to intracranial progression, marking a major milestone for the company and its Chinese partner, Zai Lab (ZLAB).

Robinhood Markets (HOOD, Financial) announced the launch of its first credit card, offering 3% cashback across all categories. This move into the competitive credit card market reflects Robinhood's ongoing efforts to diversify its product offerings and enhance customer engagement. The Robinhood Gold Card, available to Gold members, aims to attract new investors to the platform.

Spotify Technology (SPOT, Financial) received a bullish outlook from HSBC, with analysts highlighting the company's strong growth potential in the music streaming sector. With a $310 price target, Spotify is seen as well positioned to expand beyond music into podcasts and audiobooks, tapping into a vast market opportunity.

Deutsche Bank (DB, Financial) shares hit a six-year high following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, which cited improving banking activity trends and a positive earnings outlook for the German bank. The upgrade reflects growing confidence in Deutsche Bank's revenue and cost management strategies, as well as its conservative approach to commercial real estate provisions.

Moderna (MRNA, Financial) secured up to $750M in funding from Blackstone Life Sciences for its flu program, a move that underscores the biotech firm's commitment to expanding its vaccine portfolio. The partnership is expected to reduce Moderna's R&D expenses and support the ongoing development of its flu vaccine candidate.

Jefferies identified TJX Companies (TJX, Financial) as a potential beneficiary of Macy's (M) store closures, based on real estate and customer profile analysis. The overlap between Macy's and TJX's locations, coupled with similar customer income levels, positions TJX to capture market share as Macy's consolidates its retail footprint.

Altimmune (ALT, Financial) shares faced a significant drop following mixed results from its obesity candidate, pemvidutide, and the discontinuation of a key liver disease program. Despite promising weight loss outcomes, the decision to halt the liver disease program has raised concerns about the company's future direction.

Nio (NIO, Financial) adjusted its first-quarter delivery forecast downward, reflecting ongoing challenges in the electric vehicle market, including weak demand and competitive pricing pressures in China. The revision underscores the sector's broader issues, with inventory levels and liquidity constraints posing additional headwinds.

Elon Musk announced that xAI's chatbot Grok will be available to all premium subscribers of X, signaling the billionaire's continued investment in artificial intelligence technologies. The move follows Musk's legal action against OpenAI, highlighting the competitive dynamics within the AI industry.

Adobe (ADBE, Financial) unveiled updates to its Firefly generative AI tool at its annual Summit event, sparking renewed investor interest. Analysts remain optimistic about Adobe's growth prospects, particularly in content creation and marketing workflows, as generative AI technologies gain traction.

Gamida Cell (GMDA, Financial) announced a restructuring agreement with Highbridge Capital Management, leading to the company's transition to a private entity. The deal aims to provide Gamida Cell with a sustainable financial runway and support the commercialization of its cell therapy products.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis