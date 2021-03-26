Mar 26, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
David M. Wood - Wickes Group plc - CEO & Director
Welcome to the Wickes Capital Market update, and thank you for taking the time to join us this morning. My name is David Wood, and I have the privilege of being the CEO here at Wickes, having joined the business almost 2 years ago in May 2019.
At our CMD last year, we gave you an in-depth review of the business. Hence, today, is very much positioned as an update and an opportunity for us to reaffirm the robust nature of the Wickes' strategic framework and unique operating model, both of which have enabled us to thrive through the pandemic, a period during which we have continued to capitalize on our distinctive proposition while at the same time, adapting, transforming and innovating within the business. And critically, accelerating key strategic initiatives that underpin and ensure the exciting future ahead of us.
If we look at this morning's agenda, I'll lead us off with an overall update on Wickes, the customer, market trends, and importantly, our strategic framework. Thereafter, Fraser Longden, our Chief Operating Officer, will
Wickes Group PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript
