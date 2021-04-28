Apr 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Ross - Witan Investment Trust plc - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 113th Annual General Meeting of Witan Investment Trust plc. My name is Andrew Ross, and I'm Chairman of the Board. I'm pleased to confirm this meeting is quorate, and we can now proceed to business.



We made the decision to hold this year's meeting in a virtual format given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and the rules and guidance relating to social distancing and shareholder meetings. I'm sorry this means that we cannot meet and talk to you as usual, but I hope you will find the online meeting an acceptable alternative.



The format today will be a presentation from Andrew Bell, our Chief Executive, followed by a Q&A with Andrew and me. After this, we will move to the formal business of the Annual General Meeting. I expect the whole events to take less than an hour.



A number of you have submitted questions in advance, but if you want to ask a question during the course of the meeting, please do so by typing this into the Submit a Question tab on the