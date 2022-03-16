Mar 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

* Andrew Bell

Witan Investment Trust plc - CEO



Unidentified Participant



The Witan Investment Trust has just produced its annual report for 2021. And to discuss that now, I'm joined by its Chief Executive, Andrew Bell.



Well, Andrew, before we move on to the annual report itself, there's -- extraordinary things are happening in Russia, Ukraine and for the global economy. I want to start by getting your thoughts on that as a long-term investor.



Andrew Bell - Witan Investment Trust plc - CEO



Well, I mean, obviously, as human beings were all appalled at the nature of the aggression, both in terms of intruding on Ukrainian sovereignty, the suffering which is obviously being visited upon the Ukrainian people, and the apparently either negligent or deliberate way that civilians are being targeted. And as a human story that is commanding all of our attention at the moment, and it's going to be a