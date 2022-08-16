Aug 16, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 16, 2022 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Andrew Bell
Witan Investment Trust plc - CEO
Unidentified Participant
The Witan Investment Trust's half year results for 2022 are out and to discuss them, I'm joined by Witan's Chief Executive, Andrew Bell.
Questions and Answers:Unidentified Participant
Andrew, 2022 has been incredibly tough market conditions. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation is picking up around the world. How did the Trust perform in the first half of the year?
Andrew Bell - Witan Investment Trust plc - CEO
Yes, you're right. There hasn't been much consistency from almost one week to the next, let alone month to month in terms of what the market's been concerned about. The bottom line is over the six-month period, we underperformed. We had a net asset value total return of minus 14.3% or so against our benchmark, which was minus 9.6%.
