May 04, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Andrew Ross - Witan Investment Trust plc - Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this -- the 115th Annual General Meeting of the company. My name is Andrew Ross, and I'm the Chairman of the Board. It's now 2:30, and I'm pleased to confirm that this meeting is quorate and we can now proceed to business.



I'd like to extend a warm welcome to those shareholders who've taken the opportunity to watch the meeting virtually. This is our second time that we've held a hybrid AGM. I hope this has enabled a number of you who are not able to get here in person to join us today.



The format for today will be a presentation from Andrew Bell, our Chief Executive Officer, followed by a question-and-answer session with him and me or any other relevant members of the Board. After that, we will move to the formal business of the Annual General Meeting.



I'd just like to run through a couple of admin points for those in the hall before we start, starting by asking whether everybody can hear me. Enough thumbs up for me to continue. If at any time that is not the case, please