Witan Investment Trust PLC Investor Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 31, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* James Hart

Witan Investment Trust plc - Investment Director



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning. And welcome to Witan Investment Trust plc investor presentation. (Event Instructions) The company may not be in the position to answer every question that's received in the meeting itself. However company will review the questions submitted today and publish response where it's appropriate to do so.



But before I would begin, I would like to submit the following poll. Now I would like to handover to James Hart, Investment Director. Good morning sir.



James Hart - Witan Investment Trust plc - Investment Director



Good morning and thank you to everyone for joining this morning. I'm aware that, clearly be a mixture of levels of knowledge on Witan Investment Trust. So I'll start by giving a sort of high level introduction to the company, and what is that, we try to achieve before