Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Rory Palmer - Asset TV - Analyst



Hello, and welcome back and welcome to this global outlook panel. We have got a lot to get through on this we have three speakers and plenty of topics to cover.



Questions and Answers:

- Asset TV - AnalystSo, let me start with you, 2024 lot's been made of elections happening, the geopolitical issues that are going on with a critical opportunity would you (inaudible)- Scottish Investment Company - Investment Specialist DirectorGood morning, Roy, and good morning, everyone. I'm yes, definitely it is an important year for elections, although there have been some sort of very large numbers bandied around. It is fair to say that in some of the largest countries, the outcome is basically known. We just had Indonesia, India is about to go, we basically know the result, Russia we know, even though they have resolved.So, I think the important one will be the US elections in the autumn and the uncertainty that creates because, it's going to be tight and,