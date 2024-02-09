Q3 2024 Gabriel India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Gentlemen, good day, good day and welcome to the Gabriel India Limited Q3 FY24 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Kolhatkar, Managing Director of Gabriel India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manoj Kolhatkar - Gabriel India Ltd - MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and a very warm welcome. And before I start a very happy new year to everybody. Happy 2024. Joining me today on the call is Rishi Luharuka, our CFO; Nilesh Jain, our Company Secretary; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers.



We are good at the results after a Board meeting yesterday. I hope you had a chance to plan for them. I'll --