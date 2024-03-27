Q4 2023 GlycoMimetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

(Operator Instructions)



Good morning. Today we will review our business updates and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The press release we issued this morning is available on the company's website at glycomimetics.com. On the call today from GlycoMimetics are Harout Semerijian, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Hahn, Chief Financial Officer, Edwin Rock, Chief Medical Officer, and Bruce Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Forward looking