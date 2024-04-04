Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer Mark Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company on March 25, 2024. Mark Brazeal has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 6,532 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Broadcom Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 16 insider sells for the company. On the valuation front, Broadcom Inc's shares were trading at $1,352.35 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $611.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 48.88, which is above the industry median of 31.31 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. Considering the stock's price of $1,352.35 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $770.31, Broadcom Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.76, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer Mark Brazeal provides investors with information about executive transactions at Broadcom Inc, which can be a factor to consider in their investment decisions.

