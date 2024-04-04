Tesla (TSLA) Stock Struggles Amidst EV Demand Slowdown and Increased Competition

Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial) has seen a slight resurgence in its share price after a significant drop earlier this year. However, investors remain cautious due to the lack of clear indicators for a sustainable recovery.

As Tesla prepares to release its first-quarter delivery numbers, expectations have been tempered by decreasing estimates and news suggesting a weakening demand for its vehicles in the upcoming months.

Nicholas Colas from DataTrek Research comments on the reduced investor confidence in Tesla, highlighting the challenge of presenting the first-quarter results in a positive light amidst lowered delivery estimates and valuation concerns tied to its automotive business.

The electric vehicle (EV) giant faces a tough year, with its shares down 28% compared to the S&P 500's 10% gain. The slowdown in EV demand, compounded by rising competition, has significantly impacted Tesla's stock performance.

Analysts have revised their forecasts downwards for Tesla's deliveries, revenue, and profit, reflecting a growing pessimism towards the company's short-term prospects. This sentiment is exacerbated by Tesla's struggle to introduce new market catalysts.

Recent weeks have seen an increase in investors hedging against Tesla's stock decline, indicating a growing apprehension. Additionally, Tesla's ambition in the artificial intelligence sector, particularly in self-driving technology, faces skepticism regarding its feasibility and adoption timeline.

Despite the challenges, a better-than-expected delivery report next week could trigger a temporary rally in Tesla's shares. Long-term supporters of Tesla believe that the current downturn in the EV market could be a temporary setback, with global EV adoption expected to rise.

David Wagner from Aptus Capital Advisors emphasizes the importance of delivery volume and gross margin figures in determining Tesla's stock trajectory, noting the current momentum-driven selling pressure on the stock.

Xiaomi Corp.'s entry into the EV market with its SU7 sedan in China, where Tesla and BYD Co. are major players, adds another layer of competition and investor interest in the evolving EV landscape.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial) continues to invest heavily in AI through a partnership with Anthropic, signaling the tech industry's growing focus on artificial intelligence development and implementation.

