Q3 2024 RITES Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY24 earnings conference call of RITES Limited, hosted by Elara Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harshit Kapadia from Elara Securities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Harshit Kapadia - Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd - Analyst



Thank you, Aditya. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Elara Securities, I welcome you all for the Q3 FY24 and nine-month FY24 conference call of RITES Limited. I take this opportunity to welcome management of RITES Limited, represented by Shri. Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director; Shri. A.K. Singh, Director Projects; Shri. Deepak Tripathi, Director Technical; and Shri. K.G. Agarwal, Director of Finance. We will begin the call with a brief overview by the management followed by a Q&A session.



I'll now hand over the call to Rahul, sir, for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Rahul Mithal -