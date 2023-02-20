Full Year 2022 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. I'm joined by our CFO, Andrew Nye. And today's agenda will focus on our financial highlights, the operational performance in what was a big transformational year, group financials and I will then spend a bit of time highlighting our All Audio strategy before concluding with the outlook and questions.



I'm pleased to report another year of strong performance delivered against the backdrop of global and inflationary concerns but highlighted the resilient nature of radio's relevance in Australian media and the benefits we experienced having acquired 46 regional stations at the start of the year.



Revenue post