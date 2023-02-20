Feb 20, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the HT&E 2022 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ciaran Davis, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Ciaran Davis - HT&E Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. I'm joined by our CFO, Andrew Nye. And today's agenda will focus on our financial highlights, the operational performance in what was a big transformational year, group financials and I will then spend a bit of time highlighting our All Audio strategy before concluding with the outlook and questions.
I'm pleased to report another year of strong performance delivered against the backdrop of global and inflationary concerns but highlighted the resilient nature of radio's relevance in Australian media and the benefits we experienced having acquired 46 regional stations at the start of the year.
Revenue post
Full Year 2022 HT&E Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...