Full Year 2021 Adore Beauty Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Tennealle OâShannessy - Adore Beauty Group Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone here in Australia, and good afternoon for our U.S. investors. This is Tennealle O'Shannessy, CEO of Adore Beauty Group. Thanks for joining us to discuss Adore Beauty's results for the 2021 financial year. We will be referencing key slides from the investor presentation that was uploaded to the ASX this morning. Joining me on the call is our Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Kate Morris; and our CFO, Stephanie Carroll. This morning, I'll provide a business update before handing over to Stephanie to take us through the full year numbers and balance sheet. I'll then be joined by Kate and we'll provide an overview of our operational highlights, strategy and outlook for the year ahead. And we welcome questions at the end of the presentation.



I'm very pleased to present our first full year results as a listed company. We have delivered record revenue, profit and customer numbers, outperforming both our half year prospectus forecasts and our guidance. Revenue increased 48% over the prior year to $179.3