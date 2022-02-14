Half Year 2022 Adore Beauty Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Adore Beauty Group H1 FY '22 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Tennealle OâShannessy, CEO. Please go ahead.



Tennealle OâShannessy - Adore Beauty Group Limited - CEO



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone here in Australia, and good afternoon to our U.S. investors. I'm Tennealle OâShannessy, CEO of the Adore Beauty Group. I would like to start us off by acknowledging that I am hosting this meeting online from the lands of the Kulin Nation, acknowledging the Wurundjeri People, the traditional custodians of the land. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which you may be watching or participating from. We would like to respectfully recognize elders past, present and future.



Thanks for joining us to discuss Adore Beauty's results for the first half of the 2022 financial year. We will be referencing slides from the investor presentation uploaded to the ASX this morning. Joining me on the call is our