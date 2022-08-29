Full Year 2022 Adore Beauty Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone here in Australia, and good afternoon to our U.S. investors. I'm Tennealle O'Shannessy, CEO of Adore Beauty Group. Thanks for joining us to discuss the Adore Beauty's results for the 2022 financial year. We will be referencing slides from the investor presentation uploaded to the ASX this morning.



Joining me on the call is our CFO, Stephanie Carroll. This morning, I'll start with a quick business update before taking you through the strategic initiatives driving our long-term revenue growth and margin expansion. Stephanie will then go through the full year numbers and balance sheet, and I'll finish with our strategy and outlook for the year ahead. We welcome questions at the end of the presentation.



