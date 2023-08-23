Full Year 2023 Adore Beauty Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Tamalin Morton - Adore Beauty Group Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm Tamalin Morton, CEO of Adore Beauty Group. Thank you for joining us today to discuss the Adore Beauty's results for the 2023 financial year. We will be referencing slides from the investor presentation uploaded to the ASX earlier this morning.

Here with me is our CFO, Stephanie Carroll.



Here with me is our CFO, Stephanie Carroll. Slide 2. FY '23 has been a challenging year for retailers, marked by interest rate increases, high levels of inflation and subdued consumer sentiment. In this volatile operating environment, Adore Beauty's return to growth in the second half reflects our compelling customer value proposition and the strength of our